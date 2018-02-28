FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

EU-UK committee to oversee Irish border deal - draft Brexit treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A joint committee between the European Union and Britain shall oversee arrangements for the Irish border, the bloc said in its draft withdrawal treaty published on Wednesday, also setting out a special zone covering Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South cooperation protected,” a the draft said in a special protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Brussels newsroom; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

