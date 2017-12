LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s call to the leader of the Northern Irish political party which props up her minority government has not changed much, the BBC’s political editor said on Twitter, referring to the Brexit talks.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

“Doesn’t sound like PM and Foster call has changed much - but saves May from embarrassment of saying at PMQs that she hasn’t even spoken to her,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.