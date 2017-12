LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government negotiated through the early hours about the post-Brexit Irish land border, a source in the party told Reuters on Friday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks at her party's annual conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Paton

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster will make a statement later on Friday, the source said.