More work to do on Irish border before final Brexit deal agreed - DUP
December 8, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

More work to do on Irish border before final Brexit deal agreed - DUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There is more work to do to establish how Irish border arrangements will look after Brexit, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday, after Britain and the European Union agreed the outline of a deal.

Britain and European flags are arranged at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We believe there is still more work to be done to improve the paper. Specifically, more work is needed around the areas of cooperation where it would be necessary to have alignment of rules and standards,” the DUP said, adding that more needed to be done to establish how alignment could be effected without staying in the EU’s single market and customs union.

The DUP also said that its support for the final deal would depend on its contents, and that it had cautioned British Prime Minister Theresa May about its reservations.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

