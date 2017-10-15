FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Ireland's DUP does not recognise criticism of Hammond
October 15, 2017 / 9:48 AM / in 6 days

North Ireland's DUP does not recognise criticism of Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Sunday that they did not recognise comments criticising Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attributed to a DUP source in a newspaper report.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“We don’t recognise this anonymous and inaccurate briefing as coming from any DUP parliamentary source,” said a spokesman for the DUP - a small Northern Irish party which is keeping Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government in power.

Earlier the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing sources in the party, that the DUP had concerns over finance minister Philip Hammond, saying he is causing unnecessary division over Brexit.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by William James in London; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
