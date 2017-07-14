FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EasyJet's move to set up new airline is a commercial decision - PM May's spokeswoman
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
July 14, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 24 days ago

EasyJet's move to set up new airline is a commercial decision - PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet aircraft is ready for take off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A decision by British budget airline easyJet to set up a new airline in Austria in preparation for Britain's departure from the European Union is a commercial matter, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

The spokeswoman said companies should know that the government wants to get the best Brexit deal for business.

"It's a commercial decision for easyJet, what I would say more generally is ... in any deal that we want to strike with the EU, we want to make sure it's a good deal for everyone including businesses that operate here," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding she had not seen easyJet's decision.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton

