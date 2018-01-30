FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 8:27 AM / 2 days ago

Italy to take action over location of EU drugs agency on Tuesday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is to take action on Tuesday over the decision by European authorities to move the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Holland, a government source told Reuters.

On Monday a source said Italy would ask Europe to reconsider whether EMA could be moved to Milan after Brexit, in light of concerns about its planned move to Amsterdam.

The source did not say what the move might be.

On Tuesday Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Rome would file an appeal to the European Court of Justice on the decision.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Stephen Jewkes

