FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU drugs agency says move to new HQ may take longer
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

EU drugs agency says move to new HQ may take longer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European drugs agency said on Friday its new headquarters in Amsterdam may not be ready by the time it has to leave London due to Brexit because the building will not be completed.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

With a staff of around 890, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been based in London since 1995. It learnt in November it would be moving to Amsterdam after Brexit because it must be headquartered in an EU country.

It said on Friday its tailor-made Vivaldi building was planned for completion in November 2019 and that the Dutch government would offer temporary premises from Jan. 1 2019, or earlier if requested, until the new building is ready.

A spokeswoman for the city of Amsterdam on Friday said there had been no change in its plans for EMA. She said, the building will be completed in two stages and should be ready to accommodate all employees at the beginning of 2020 as promised.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Bart Meijer; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.