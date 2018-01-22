FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#UK
January 22, 2018 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Brexit campaigner Farage says doubts return to politics with new party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Monday that he was not thinking of creating a new party and doubted that he would return to frontline British politics.

When asked whether he was thinking of creating a new political party, he said: “No thoughts of a new party whatever some may speculate.”

When asked if he would return to frontline politics, he said: “Doubt it.”

Farage declined to comment on the chaos in his former party, UKIP. [nL8N1PH1BX]

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.