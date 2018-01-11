FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays CEO to May - UK tax regime uncompetitive
#Business News
January 11, 2018 / 5:47 PM / a day ago

Barclays CEO to May - UK tax regime uncompetitive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) CEO Jes Staley told British Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting of finance chiefs on Thursday that the country’s tax regime is uncompetitive and more could be done to make Britain more attractive as the government negotiates Brexit, sources said.

Barclays' CEO Jes Staley arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain january 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

    May met with financiers from companies including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC at Downing Street on Thursday to discuss the impact of Brexit on Europe’s financial capital.

    As May plots Britain’s course for Brexit, London’s vast financial services industry is scrambling to prepare for losing access to the world’s biggest trading bloc, the City of London’s biggest challenge since at least the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

    Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
