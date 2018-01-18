FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

May - City of London will remain major global financial centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANDHURST, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that she believed the City of London would continue to be a global financial centre after Brexit.

“I think the City of London will continue to be a major global financial centre. That is an advantage not just for the United Kingdom, it’s actually good for Europe and good for the global financial system,” she told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron who was visiting Britain.

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg

