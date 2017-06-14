FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says British PM's legitimacy not called into question by election
June 14, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 2 months ago

France says British PM's legitimacy not called into question by election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 13, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's legitimacy was not called into question by the election result in Britain as far as President Emmanuel Macron is concerned, the French government's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The president did not welcome Theresa May with Thursday's election in mind, but he welcomed the legitimate prime minister of Britain who confirmed her will to stick to her timetable on Brexit," the spokesman, Christophe Castaner, told reporters.

"So for us the British prime minister's legitimacy is not called into question," he added.

Macron and May met for a working dinner in Paris on Tuesday after which May said Brexit talks would start next week as planned.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Marine Pennetier and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Brian Love

