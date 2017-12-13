EU leaders likely to give go-ahead to new phase of Brexit talks

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of the European Union’s remaining 27 member states are very likely to approve this week the deal struck by their chief negotiator with Britain and move to a second phase of exit talks, a French presidency source said on Wednesday.

EU leaders are almost certain to judge on Friday that “sufficient progress” has been made on the rights of citizens, the Brexit divorce bill and the Irish border to allow negotiations to move to the next phase.

The EU executive recommended last week that leaders approve the start of trade talks.