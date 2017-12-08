FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says progress in Brexit talks shows common sense prevailing
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 8, 2017 / 8:18 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

France says progress in Brexit talks shows common sense prevailing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Common sense is prevailing in Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union, France’s foreign minister said on Friday, as he welcomed signs that talks were moving into a new phase after an initial breakthrough.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The European Commission said on Friday enough progress had been made in Brexit negotiations with Britain and that a second phase of discussions should begin, ending an impasse over the status of the Irish border.

“The work that has been done on negotiations ... is gradually leading us to common sense,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio. “We wanted the conditions for (Britain‘s) withdrawal to be clearly defined to be able to move into another phase. That’s what’s going to happen now, I hope.”

Reporting by Sarah White and Emmanuel Jarry, Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.