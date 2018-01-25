FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

France's Le Maire wants deal on Brexit transition, sees March agreement as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he wanted the European Union to secure a deal with Britain on its Brexit transition process, and said an agreement by March was a possibility.

Le Maire was speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Wednesday, Brexit minister David Davis said he expected that Britain and the European Union would agree to a transition deal on exiting the bloc by the end of March.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
