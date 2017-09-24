FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2017 / 4:01 PM / a month ago

Germany calls May's Brexit speech 'disappointing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech in Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/Pool

WOLFENBUETTEL, Germany (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday described British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech as “disappointing”, saying it offered no concrete details on how Britain wants to structure its exit from the European Union.

“I found the speech disappointing,” Gabriel told reporters in the northern German city of Woelfenbuettel.

“We heard nothing concrete. It is time for the government of Great Britain to clearly state under what conditions it wants to leave the European Union.”

May set out a plan on Friday to retain full access to the EU’s single market for two years after Brexit to try to reassure business and reset the tone of stalled negotiations with Brussels.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel

