Progress in Brexit talks is urgently needed - Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Time is ticking on Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union and there is real urgency to make progress, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

A tourist bus passes an anti Brexit protester in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“More progress is required as time is ticking,” Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. “It is understandable that the (EU) chief negotiator (Michel) Barnier stresses how urgent it is for Britain to act promptly, to make proposals.”