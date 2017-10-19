FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London will remain leading financial centre - May's spokesman
#Business News
October 19, 2017

London will remain leading financial centre - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London will remain the world’s leading financial centre, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday when asked about comments by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chief executive Lloyd Blankfein.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“We’re not going to comment on each individual statement but lets be clear, London is and will remain the world’s leading financial centre,” the spokesman said when asked about a tweet in which Blankfein said he was planning to spend more time in Frankfurt - a rival financial centre.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
