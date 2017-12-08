FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hammond says Brexit deal is a boost to the economy
December 8, 2017 / 7:51 AM / Updated a day ago

Hammond says Brexit deal is a boost to the economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The divorce deal agreed by London and Brussels on Friday is a boost to the British economy, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday, as he urged both sides to now move on to a trade deal that supports jobs and prosperity.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

”Delighted a deal agreed in Brussels that paves way for further progress on talks about future UK/EU relationship,“ he said on Twitter. ”A positive step. Congratulations @theresa_may

“Today’s announcement in Brussels is a boost for Britain’s economy. Now let’s conclude a trade deal that supports Britain’s jobs, businesses and prosperity.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas

