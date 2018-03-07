UK's Hammond says Brexit transition deal must be useable for businesses

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that any Brexit transition agreement with the European Union would need to be clear so businesses can make plans for the years ahead.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street in London, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We look forward to a cooperative approach which ensures that the implementation period deal is not just delivered on paper but is delivered in a way that is usable and valuable to businesses so they can plan around it and move ahead with plans over the next three-odd years,” Hammond told reporters after delivering a speech in London.

He added that there was a great deal that the European Commission and regulators could do to provide reassurance for businesses.