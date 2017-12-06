FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bespoke Irish border solutions might work if no Brexit deal - Hammond
December 6, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Bespoke Irish border solutions might work if no Brexit deal - Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond said specific cross-border agreements could work in Ireland and Northern Ireland if Britain and the European Union fail to agree on broader issues about their relationship as part of the Brexit negotiations.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hammond told lawmakers in Britain’s parliament on Wednesday that there was already a single electricity market and shared rules for animal health spanning the island of Ireland.

“There may be specific areas where bespoke solutions could work and would not be offensive either to the government in the Republic or to unionists’ interests in Northern Ireland,” he told the parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg

