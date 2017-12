LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday he is delighted that the European Commission has agreed that Brexit talks can move on to second phase of negotiations, which will focus on trade.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Delighted a deal agreed in Brussels that paves way for further progress on talks about future UK/EU relationship,” Hammond said on Twitter. “A positive step.”