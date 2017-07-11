FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Britain planning for 'all eventualities' in Brexit talks - May's spokeswoman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
July 11, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a month ago

Britain planning for 'all eventualities' in Brexit talks - May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street, London, Britain July 11, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is planning for all eventualities in Brexit talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Tuesday when asked whether the government had prepared for leaving the bloc without a deal.

May has been under pressure to back away from her stance that "no deal is better than a bad deal" since losing her governing Conservative Party's parliamentary majority in an ill-judged election gamble.

"As a responsible government we are planning for all eventualities," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, foreign minister Boris Johnson had said: "There is no plan for 'no deal' because we are going to get a great deal."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.