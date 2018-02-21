FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Brexit
February 21, 2018 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

May wants EU citizens to stay after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she wants all European Union citizens lawfully living in Britain to remain after Brexit in 2019 and promised a streamlined system for them to register to be able to stay.

“They’ve made a huge contribution to our country, that’s why we want them and their families to stay. I‘m absolutely clear that EU citizens living lawfully in the UK today will be able to stay,” May said in parliament.

“It’s going to be a digital system, it’ll be streamlined, it’ll be user friendly, and it will ensure that this is as simple and as easy a process for people as we can provide.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alisair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.