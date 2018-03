LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain was close to agreeing the terms with Brussels of an implementation period that will help smooth the country’s exit from the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech about her vision for Brexit, at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

In a keenly awaited speech, May said the implementation period must be time-limited, cannot be a permanent solution and is vital to help businesses navigate Brexit.