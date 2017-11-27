FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain committed to avoiding infrastructure at Irish border post-Brexit
November 27, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in a day

Britain committed to avoiding infrastructure at Irish border post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is committed to avoiding any physical infrastructure at the border with EU member Ireland after Brexit, but a solution can only be found in the context of a future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

“We remain firmly committed to avoiding any physical infrastructure and we have had clear discussions about that with the EU,” he told reporters, repeating that the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU’s single market and customs union.

“But the secretary of state (Brexit minister David Davis) was also clear that we will only be able to conclude them finally in the context of the future relationship.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

