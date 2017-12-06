FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DUP declines to comment on whether Brexit border deal possible by end of week
December 6, 2017 / 11:40 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

DUP declines to comment on whether Brexit border deal possible by end of week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - A spokesman for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday declined to comment on whether agreement could be reached between Britain and the EU on the region’s post-Brexit border by an end-of-week deadline.

FILE PHOTO - An Anti-Brexit protestor waves EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The political editor of the Sun newspaper reported that no deal would be done this week, citing a DUP source.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to comment,” the spokesman said. “Work will continue in London. I don’t make predictions and I never will.”

Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

