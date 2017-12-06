DUP declines to comment on whether Brexit border deal possible by end of week

BELFAST (Reuters) - A spokesman for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday declined to comment on whether agreement could be reached between Britain and the EU on the region’s post-Brexit border by an end-of-week deadline.

The political editor of the Sun newspaper reported that no deal would be done this week, citing a DUP source.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to comment,” the spokesman said. “Work will continue in London. I don’t make predictions and I never will.”