Irish finance minister says Brexit border text must be retained

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The text agreed on Monday between British and EU negotiators on the future of Northern Ireland’s border must be retained, Ireland’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“The text that we have negotiated with the European Union must be retained,” Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE. “I believe agreement can be reached on this.”

A tentative deal on the border, which is required for Britain to move to the next phase of Brexit talks, was agreed on Monday with Dublin’s blessing. But it was later rejected by Northern Irish party DUP, which says it cannot allow any divergence in regulation between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK.