Brexit deal on Irish border possible by Friday - EU Commission
December 7, 2017 / 8:02 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brexit deal on Irish border possible by Friday - EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker may meet early on Friday to reach a deal on the Irish border after Brexit, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are making progress but not yet fully there. Talks are continuing throughout the night. Early morning meeting possible,” the spokesman said on Twitter.

Juncker spoke by telephone to May and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
