Brexit talks cannot move to phase two without border clarity, Ireland says
October 27, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

Brexit talks cannot move to phase two without border clarity, Ireland says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s talks on exiting the European Union cannot progress, as London wishes, to cover trade relations until it gives more clarity on what will happen at the border with Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.

“On the border issue, I‘m sorry but we need more clarity than we have right now. We cannot move ahead to phase 2 on the back of a promise that we don’t see any delivery mechanism to make a reality,” Coveney told a conference.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

