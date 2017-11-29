FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish PM says progress being made in Brexit border talks
November 29, 2017 / 12:54 PM / a day ago

Irish PM says progress being made in Brexit border talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Progress is being made in talks between Britain and the EU on how to avoid setting up a physical infrastructure on Northern Ireland’s border after the United Kingdom leaves the EU in 2019, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at the launch of the FemFest conference in Dublin, Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I think it is fair to say that progress is being made but not that is sufficient at this stage,” Varadkar told parliament.

“We are not at a decision point at the moment. Things are changing on a daily basis and are rapidly evolving,” he said.

The EU has named the border as one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made in order to allow progress to talks on a future trade agreement with Britain, crucial for British businesses.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

