LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to reach an agreement with the European Union that would secure a frictionless border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland to avoid any need for queues on either side, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said on Wednesday.

A sign for Money Changed is seen on the border between Lifford in Ireland and Strabane, Northern Ireland, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Settling the border with Northern Ireland has become one of the main sticking points in Britain’s talks on leaving the European Union.