January 31, 2018 / 9:26 AM / 2 days ago

Irish Central Bank sees Brexit-related authorisations increasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank expects to see an increase in Brexit-related authorisations from financial services firms looking to set to set up in the country or extend their current operations, governor Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

“Many types of entities - including banks; insurance companies; asset management firms; and payments and electronic money institutions - have made applications to the Central Bank of Ireland,” Lane told a financial conference.

“The potential activities range from: broker dealers; trading venues; electronic money institutions; commercial insurance; and retail insurance. We expect the current levels of authorisation and supervisory engagements with firms to increase further.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

