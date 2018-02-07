FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Brexit
February 7, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Irish finance minister expects UK to honour December Brexit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday he still expected Britain to honour the pact it made with the European Union in December, which was designed to prevent a hard border developing between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic after Brexit.

“The agreement that we reached with the British government through the European Union last year must be honoured, and will be translated into legal text between the UK and the EU,” he told reporters.

“It was an agreement that was made, and the different contingencies that were recognised that were the result of nearly a year’s work must remain in place.”

Doubts over the December agreement set in shortly after the deal, when Brexit secretary David Davis said the deal was a statement of intent rather than legally binding. Britain has since then ruled out a customs union with the EU.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Kate Holton, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.