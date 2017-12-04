Irish minister sees progress on border issue but no agreement with UK yet

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations over future border arrangements between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit have made progress but there is no agreement yet, Ireland’s European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said on Monday.

A sign advertises a bureau de change in Derrylin, near the border between Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and Cavan in Ireland, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

What will happen to the border between the republic and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, is one of three issues on which the European Union wants to see “sufficient progress” before it will move on to talks about trade with the UK after Brexit.

“I do believe we are nearing closer progress, and the sufficient progress, we are not there yet and that is why we are meeting as a cabinet this morning to look at where we are,” McEntee said during an interview with BBC Radio 4.

”If there is not enough that has been given to us in written format, it is up to the UK government to produce that.

“I would hope, and I think we all want to hope, that we can move on to phase two as quickly as possible and particularly in time for the December council on the 14th of December.”