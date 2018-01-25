FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 9:42 AM / a day ago

Irish PM says wants 'Norway-plus' Brexit deal with UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland would like Britain’s relationship with the European Union to be closer than that of non-member Norway, but it will have to be a specific agreement as there is no precedent for the relationship, Ireland’s prime minister said on Thursday.

“I think it will be a specific agreement for the United Kingdom. Of course as Ireland we want that to be as close as possible - we would have it ‘Norway-plus’ but I think we have to get into the detail now of what that means,” Leo Varadkar told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Davos.

Norway is part of the European Union’s single market, but not the customs union.

Reporting by Conor Humphries

