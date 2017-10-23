Military option must remain on the table with North Korea - Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - A military option must remain on the table in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear programme, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding that nobody wants tensions in the Korean peninsula to be resolved in such a way.

“I don’t think anybody could conceivably want a military solution to this problem,” Johnson said at a speech in London. “And yet clearly... the possibility of some kind of military option... that possibility must at least theoretically be maintained on the table.”