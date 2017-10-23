Boris Johnson calls for creativity in Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday urged “friends and partners” in Brussels to advance Brexit talks to focus on their future trade relationship, adding that both sides now needed to think creatively to find a solution.

“I suggest humbly to our friends and partners in Brussels to get on with it,” he said after giving a speech in London.

“They should grip it, go and get on with it and start thinking about the future. I am sure we can both think very creatively and very positively about how to come to arrangements that suit both our constituents on both sides of the channel.”