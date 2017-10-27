Boris Johnson - 'now is the time' to move Brexit talks onto trade

LISBON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged the European Union on Friday to move Brexit talks on to the next phase.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva (not pictured) at Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

“One message I have for our friends and partners in EU: now is the time to get on with these negotiations and move on to second phase so we can sort out citizenship issues. Bang those and get on to discussing our new economic partnership,” Johnson said in Lisbon.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told him that closing the issue of citizens’ rights would be “a game-changer” for the Brexit talks.