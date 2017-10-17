Foreign minister Johnson says 100 billion euros is too much for Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he thought 100 billion euros ($118 billion) was too much to pay for leaving the European Union.

Boris Johnson, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

“The figure I heard was 100 billion euros ... I think that’s too much,” he said in parliament, referring to previous reports that the EU was seeking a settlement in that region. The EU has not set a firm amount for Britain but EU officials have suggested it should be around 60 billion euros.