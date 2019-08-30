Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks inside Downing Street in London, Britain August 30, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers who are seeking to block a no-deal Brexit are making it more likely that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, either with or without a deal, and has said that keeping a no-deal Brexit on the table strengthens Britain’s hand in seeking a new deal with the bloc.

“The more the parliamentarians try to block the no-deal Brexit, the more likely it is that we’ll end up in that situation,” Johnson told the BBC.