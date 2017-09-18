UK government, including Johnson, united behind May's Brexit plan - spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the rest of Prime Minister Theresa May’s top team of ministers are united behind the government’s plan for Brexit, May’s spokeswoman said on Monday.

Johnson was accused by cabinet colleagues on Sunday of “backseat driving” on Brexit after setting out his own vision of the country’s future outside the EU, days before May is due to speak about Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“The foreign secretary’s views are well known, he expressed them during the referendum campaign. What is important is that the foreign secretary and cabinet are united behind the government’s plan for Brexit,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters when asked if it was helpful for ministers to set out their own visions for Brexit.

The prime minister values the contributions of all of her cabinet colleagues, the spokeswoman added.