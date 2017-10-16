FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chance of 'no deal' Brexit rises to 1-in-4 - JPMorgan
#Business News
October 16, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 5 days ago

Chance of 'no deal' Brexit rises to 1-in-4 - JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The probability that Britain exits the European Union without having agreed a divorce deal has risen to 25 percent, compared with 15 percent previously, JPMorgan said on Monday.

Pro-EU demonstrators take part in an anti-Brexit march, during the opposition Labour party annual conference, in Brighton, Britain September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“With the possibility of ‘no deal’ having been an active part of the UK political discussion for a couple of weeks, our confidence... has been shaken a little,” JPMorgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“As a result, we have revised our set of probabilities on March 2019 outturns to show a somewhat higher probability of no-deal.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
