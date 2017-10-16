FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May, Juncker agree to step up Brexit talks pace
October 16, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 5 days ago

May, Juncker agree to step up Brexit talks pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed over dinner in Brussels on Monday that the pace of Brexit negotiations should be stepped up in the coming months.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker while leaving the European Commission headquarters after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2017.

Describing the meeting which lasted around two hours as “constructive and friendly”, a joint statement said they had “reviewed the progress made in the Article 50 negotiations so far and agreed that these efforts should accelerate over the months to come”.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Catherine Evans

