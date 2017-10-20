FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says assumes won't end up with 'no deal' on Brexit
October 20, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 4 days ago

EU's Juncker says assumes won't end up with 'no deal' on Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he did not believe that Britain would crash out of the European Union with no Brexit deal.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a news conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

EU leaders will meet on Friday to discuss their response to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appeal to move to the next phase of Brexit negotiations and are expected to agree that there needs to be more progress in talks on the divorce terms.

“We have some details but we don’t have all the details we need... It’s not my working assumption that we’ll have no deal,” Juncker told reporters.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

