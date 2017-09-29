EU's Juncker sees no move to Brexit trade talks in October

TALLINN (Reuters) - EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he did not expect “sufficient progress” to be made in Brexit talks by the end of October to allow the EU to open a new phase discussing future trade relations with Britain.

“By the end of October, we will not have sufficient progress,” Juncker told reporters in Tallinn. “At the end of this week, I am saying that there will be no sufficient progress from now until October unless miracles will happen.”