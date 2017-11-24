EU's Juncker says December 4 meeting with May will show if Brexit progress made

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on December 4 will allow the EU to see whether sufficient progress was made on Brexit talks.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a news conference in Bern, Switzerland November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“I will meet the British prime minister on 4 December. Then we will see if there has been sufficient progress,” he told reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU summit that May is attending. Juncker said there had been progress in Brexit talks.