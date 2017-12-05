FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labour says May should consider keeping UK in EU customs union and single market
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a day ago

Labour says May should consider keeping UK in EU customs union and single market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party called on Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday to put post-Brexit membership of the single market and the customs union under discussion in talks with the European Union.

“What an embarrassment - the last 24 hours have given a new meaning to the phrase ‘coalition of chaos,'” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told parliament after a tentative deal with Brussels was dashed at the last minute on Monday.

“Will the Prime Minister now rethink her reckless red lines and put options such as a customs union and single market back on the table for negotiation?” Starmer asked.

Speaking of Northern Ireland, Brexit Minister David Davis said any suggestion that the British government would leave only one part of the United Kingdom in the customs union was wrong.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.