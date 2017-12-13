FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May says parliament to vote on final Brexit deal
#Brexit
December 13, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

May says parliament to vote on final Brexit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the final Brexit withdrawal agreement will be put to a vote in both houses of parliament.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“We will put the final withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU to a vote in both houses of parliament before it comes into force,” May told parliament.

“We expect the UK parliament to vote ahead of the European parliament so we fully expect parliament to vote well before March 2019,” she added.

“Of course after we leave, the withdrawal agreement will be followed up by one or more agreements covering different aspects of the future relationship and we will introduce further legislation where it is needed to implement this into UK law, providing yet another opportunity for proper parliamentary scrutiny.”

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
