UK plans three-month window after Brexit to start court cases under EU law
#Brexit
January 9, 2018 / 5:31 PM / 2 days ago

UK plans three-month window after Brexit to start court cases under EU law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it wanted to give businesses and citizens a three-month window after leaving the European Union in which they can start court cases about a breach of EU legal principles.

FILE PHOTO - Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

A statement by Britain’s Brexit department referred to the binding legal principles that shape EU law and the way it is interpreted. It said legal certainty would be boosted by the additional time period.

“Citizens and businesses would have an additional three months after exit day to start court cases where they believe the general principles of EU law have not been followed prior to exit day,” the statement said.

If approved by lawmakers, the change would be added to Brexit legislation currently passing through parliament.

The change was one of several technical adjustments proposed by the government ahead of a debate in parliament next week on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

The bill is central to Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit plans, repealing the laws which make Britain a member of the bloc and copying EU law into British law to give businesses legal certainty about the complex process of leaving.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
